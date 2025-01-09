UK politics - live: Lammy warning over ‘destabilising’ Trump threats as Truss sends bizarre plea to Starmer
The president-elect has hinted at military action to take Greenland and the Panama Canal under US control
David Lammy has warned that Donald Trump’s “intense” rhetoric over his ambitions to buy Greenland can be “destabilising”, but stopped short of condemning the US president-elect.
Trump has said that he would not rule out using military or economic action to acquire the overseas Danish territory after he takes office on January 20.
In response, Mr Lammy told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think that we know from Donald Trump’s first term that the intensity of his rhetoric and the unpredictability sometimes of what he said can be destabilising.”
Earlier, he told Sky News that the comments were “classic Donald Trump” and that he was “not in the business of condemning our closest ally,” adding that he believed his words were prompted by concerns about US economic security.
Meanwhile, Liz Truss has issued Sir Keir Starmer with a cease and desist letter, warning him to stop saying she “crashed the economy”.
The former prime minister’s lawyers have said the remarks - made since the lead up to the general election - are likely to “cause serious harm to her reputation”, claiming they are “false and defamatory”.
Markets functioning in ‘orderly way’, Treasury minister insists
Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, has said the situation in financial markets is “always evolving” as he addressed an urgent question by Mel Stride on the turmoil in financial markets.
Mr Jones said the surge in bond yields had been “largely driven by data and geopolitical events”.
He insisted the gilts market “continues to function in an orderly way” and that there remained “strong demand” for UK debt.
ICYMI | Mapped: How your MP voted on the grooming gangs inquiry amendment
Pictured: Farming protest in Oxford outside conference where environment secretary Steve Reed is giving speech
Coming up in Parliament today:
House of Commons
- 0930 Transport questions
- 1030 An urgent question to Rachel Reeves on the public finances: borrowing costs
- 1115 Business questions to Commons Leader Lucy Powell
- 1215 A general debate on tackling violence against women and girls
- An adjournment debate on the provision of debt advice services
Westminster Hall
- 1330 Impact of conflict on women and girls
House of Lords
- 1100 Oral questions
- 1145 A debate on the Science and Technology Committee report titled “Long-duration energy storage: get on with it”
- A debate on requirements for civil servants to work in government offices following a vote for possible strike action over compulsory office attendance at the Land Registry
- A debate on the International Relations and Defence Committee report titled “Our friends in the North: UK strategy towards the Arctic”
Lammy ignores calls from Trump ally for return of British Isis members
Shamima Begum will not be returning to the UK, David Lammy said following calls from Donald Trump’s incoming counter-terrorism chief for the repatriation of British members of so-called Islamic State being held in Syrian prison camps.
Sebastian Gorka said any nation which wishes to be seen as a “serious ally” of the US should commit to the international fight against the extremist group by taking back citizens currently languishing in Syria.
But the Foreign Secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain the Government would “always put British security interests first and the safeguarding of our population”.
He said: “Shamima Begum will not be coming back to the UK. It’s gone right through the courts. She’s not a UK national.
“We will not be bringing her back to the UK. We’re really clear about that.
“We will act in our security interests. And many of those in those camps are dangerous, are radicals.”
Some of them, if they were to return to the UK “would have to be, frankly, jailed as soon as they arrived”.
Environment secretary to address farmers
Steve Reed is set to meet farmers on Thursday morning as he is expected to deliver a speech insisting that the primary purpose of farming should be food production.
In a speech to the Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday, the Environment Secretary will also say farmers must be supported to restore nature and diversify their incomes to achieve long-term food security.
The speech comes in the wake of a furious backlash to the new Government from farmers over measures in last year’s budget, including introducing inheritance tax for agricultural businesses worth more than £1 million and a faster phaseout of EU-era subsidies in favour of environmental payments.
Winter flu figures to be revealed as ‘hospitals bursting'
This week’s report into the winter flu situation in the UK hospitals is set to be released at 9:30am.
The report will reveal figures including how many patients are in hospital with flu, norovirus or Covid-19. It comes after top NHS doctors warned the peak of the flu season is yet to come as hospitals wards across England are “full to bursting”.
This week, several NHS trusts declared critical incidents because of sustained pressure in A&E departments, with people being treated in corridors and a patient at one hospital forced to wait 50 hours to be admitted to a ward.
Truss sends cease and desist to Starmer demanding he stop saying she crashed the economy
Liz Truss has issued Sir Keir Starmer with a cease and desist letter, warning him to stop saying she “crashed the economy”.
The former prime minister’s lawyers have said the remarks - made since the lead up to the general election - are likely to “cause serious harm to her reputation”, claiming they are “false and defamatory”.
They also suggest that assertions made by the Labour leader before the July general election contributed to Ms Truss losing her South West Norfolk seat.
Sir Keir has repeatedly claimed Ms Truss crashed the economy, referring to the weeks after her 2022 mini-budget, which sparked gilt market freefall and a run on sterling after she introduced unfunded tax cuts.
