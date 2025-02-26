PMQs live: Starmer mocks Badenoch’s ‘desperate search for relevance’ in clash over defence spending boost
PM set to discuss increase to 2.5 per cent by 2027
Kemi Badenoch has appointed herself “saviour of the western civilisation”, Sir Keir Starmer said, after the Conservative leader suggested she had advised the Prime Minister to increase defence spending.
In a clash at PMQs, the prime minister said she “didn’t feature in my thinking at all” and that her comment was a “desperate search for relevance”.
Sir Keir Starmer is facing questions after his shock announcement to increase the UK’s defence spending to 2.5 per cent, ahead of a meeting with Donald Trump in Washington DC.
Defence secretary John Healey has insisted that the US president’s demands are not the sole reason for the increase, stating: “I was with Sir Keir Starmer back in April last year in Barrow when we made the commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of what this country produces.
He pointed out that this promise was made in Labour's election manifesto. but is being delivered three years early as the “world has changed”.
European countries including France and Germany have signalled a need to increase defence spending, but details of how and when this will happen have been vague.
Sir Keir acknowledged his plans were accelerated by US president Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukraine and threats to withdraw security guarantees from Europe.
He is set to fly to Washington DC on Wednesday where he will meet with Mr Trump where he will follow in French president Emmanuel Macron’s footsteps to persuade him Europe has a plan for Ukraine.
Starmer stresses 'special deep relationship' between UK and US
Facing a question about his message to Donald Trump amid the “extraordinary” statements to come from the White House, Starmer said: “We certainly stand with Ukraine, Nato is the bedrock our security and it is our most important alliance for many years and as important now as it’s ever been.”
This comes as Mr Trump moves further away from Europe amid his calls for the continent to take more responsibility for security issues, as US diplomats prepare to meet with Russian officials.
The prime minister stressed that the UK and US have a “special deep relationship” with a shared interest in security, defence and intelligence issues.
He added: “We also work with our European allies and it is that ability to work with the us and European allies that holds the peace and will hold the peace for many years to come.”
Starmer unable to say defence uplift won’t go on Chagos
Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly refused to set out how much his deal to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius will cost.
He now finds himself in a difficult position, with Conservatives claiming much of his uplift in defence spending will actually be accounted for by the deal to leaseback a key UK-US military base in the archipelago.
Sir Keir was twice unable at PMQs to say that none of the uplift in defence spending was made up by the Chagos Islands deal, leaving an open flank for the Tories to attack him after an otherwise well-received announcement.
As long as Sir Keir refuses to set out how much the deal will cost, he leaves Labour open to attack as what he calls “wild off the mark” figures fill the void.
Analysis: Kemi Badenoch’s attempt at statesmanship falls flat
Kemi Badenoch has made an unexpected attempt at statesmanship during this week’s PMQs, telling the Commons she and Sir Keir Starmer are “completely united” in their support for Ukraine, as well as wishing the PM “every success” on his visit to Washington DC for talks with Donald Trump.
It mirrors the position Sir Keir took when he was leader of the opposition, choosing not to challenge Rishi Sunak’s government on issues of national security.
Perhaps the change in tactic was sparked by her last performance at PMQs, which was so poor it left senior figures in the party feeling extremely rattled about her ability to hang on as leader.
But her latest attempt at civility is not a muscle Kemi Badenoch flexes often, and was quickly rebuffed by Sir Keir who shortly after accused the Tory leader of being on a “desperate search for relevance” – as well as mocking her for being the self-appointed “saviour of Western civilization”.
'No negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine', PM stresses
Taking questions about his upcoming visit to Washington DC to meet with Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer stressed that he remains steadfast in his position that Ukraine needs to be part of ceasefire negotiations.
He told the leader of the opposition: “There can be negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine, that will contine to be my position.
“This about their sovereignty. They must be at the table.”
Kemi Badenoch wished him well ahead of his trip, and said that both parties are “united” in their support for Ukraine.
Analysis: Starmer takes the gloves off with Badenoch
Sir Keir Starmer has taken the gloves off with Kemi Badenoch, launching an unusually brutal attack on the leader of the opposition.
The prime minister responded to Ms Badenoch’s attempt to claim credit for the defence spending increase, accusing her of “appointing herself the saviour of Western civilisation”.
“She didn’t feature in my thinking at all,” the PM said, eschewing a more conciliatory or diplomatic response.“I was so busy at the weekend, I didn’t even see her proposal,” the Tory leader added.
He then repeatedly mocked Ms Badenoch for asking the same question - about his muddled defence spending figures - multiple times.
“We went through this two weeks ago, going through the same question over and over again,” Sir Keir said.
It really feels like the prime minister is bored of Ms Badenoch’s questions.
Starmer doubles down on £13.4bn defence spending figure
Facing questions from Kemi Badenoch regarding the numbers proposed by the Labour government with regards to the increase in defence spending, Sir Keir Starmer said: “We went through this two weeks ago, if you take the financial year this year and you take it financial year for 2027, the difference between the two is £13.4bn.”
It comes after the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the government was playing “silly games with numbers”, and defence secretary John Healey cast doubt on the figure by suggesting it was more along the lines of £6bn.
Watch live: Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at PMQs ahead of crunch US talks with Donald Trump
Watch live: Starmer faces Badenoch at PMQs ahead of crunch US talks with Trump
What have the Conservatives said about the defence increase?
As she gave a speech on foreign affairs in central London on Tuesday, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch described a 2.5 per cent rise as "now no longer sufficient".
She added: "The message should be simple: we must do what it takes to protect Britain."
She also backed diverting money currently spent on foreign aid to defence.
But it came just days after shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge admitted the Conservatives did not do enough on defence while they were in government.
He blamed Labour for the Tories’ inheritance in 2010, but said he wished the Conservatives had spent more on the armed forces at the time.
National security must be a 'whole-society effort', says Starmer
Writing for the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Sir Keir said national security “must now become a whole-society effort”.
He called the US “our most important ally” on security, and claimed that “turning away from that relationship would be against our history and our fundamental national interest” as he heralded the “biggest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War”.
It comes as Russian and US diplomats are set to meet in Turkey on Thursday to discusses issues in the operation of their respective embassies, as Mr Trump plans for negotiations with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
