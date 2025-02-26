Starmer hikes defence spending to 2.5% ahead of crunch meeting with Trump

Kemi Badenoch has appointed herself “saviour of the western civilisation”, Sir Keir Starmer said, after the Conservative leader suggested she had advised the Prime Minister to increase defence spending.

In a clash at PMQs, the prime minister said she “didn’t feature in my thinking at all” and that her comment was a “desperate search for relevance”.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing questions after his shock announcement to increase the UK’s defence spending to 2.5 per cent, ahead of a meeting with Donald Trump in Washington DC.

Defence secretary John Healey has insisted that the US president’s demands are not the sole reason for the increase, stating: “I was with Sir Keir Starmer back in April last year in Barrow when we made the commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of what this country produces.

He pointed out that this promise was made in Labour's election manifesto. but is being delivered three years early as the “world has changed”.

European countries including France and Germany have signalled a need to increase defence spending, but details of how and when this will happen have been vague.

Sir Keir acknowledged his plans were accelerated by US president Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukraine and threats to withdraw security guarantees from Europe.

He is set to fly to Washington DC on Wednesday where he will meet with Mr Trump where he will follow in French president Emmanuel Macron’s footsteps to persuade him Europe has a plan for Ukraine.