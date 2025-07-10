Starmer ‘accepts invite’ to visit Trump during expected trip to Scotland
Scottish Police say they are preparing for possible visit by US president later this month
Sir Keir Starmer has accepted an invitation to visit Donald Trump during the US president’s expected trip to Scotland this month, according to sources.
Details, including a specific date, are still being finalised, the source familiar with the plans, who was not authorised to speak publicly, told Reuters on Thursday.
Scottish police said on Wednesday that they were preparing for a possible visit by Mr Trump to Scotland later this month, which would mark his first visit to Britain since the US election last year.
The White House had no immediate comment on the report. The British embassy declined to comment.
Mr Trump and Sir Keir have developed a warm relationship in recent months, and last month signed a framework trade deal on the sidelines of a G7 meeting that formally lowered some US tariffs on imports from Britain.
The deal came after the British prime minister visited the White House in February for a friendly encounter that included an invitation from King Charles for a future state visit, which Mr Trump accepted.
UK media this week reported that Mr Trump would visit his golf clubs in Scotland later this month, though a final date is yet to be confirmed. Sky News said he would visit his Turnberry and Aberdeenshire golf courses.
The cost of policing a potential visit by the US president will be "considerable", a senior Police Scotland officer said as the force looks to secure extra funding. The visit will require substantial policing resources and likely units to be called in from elsewhere in the UK.
Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs told the PA news agency on Thursday that Police Scotland will be discussing costs with the Scottish and UK Governments.
The last time Mr Trump came to Scotland – in between his two terms as US president – he was met with substantial protests.
Mr Speirs said he was confident the force would be able to deal with any protests, urging those who would want to demonstrate to "do it in a fair and reasonable way and within the realms of the law".
A Scottish government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has been working collaboratively with the UK Government to support Police Scotland's planning for a potential visit to Scotland by the President of the United States.”
Additonal reporting by Reuters
