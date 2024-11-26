Levi’s and Jack Daniel’s ‘on tariff hit list’ if Trump targets Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer could hike taxes on American staples including Harley Davidsons, Jack Daniel’s whiskey and Levi’s jeans if Donald Trump targets the UK with tariffs.

The prime minister has been urged to “Trump-proof” Britain after the president-elect overnight threatened to unilaterally impose massive levies on imports to the US on his first day in office.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25 per cent Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has threatened tariffs against the US’s biggest trading partners ( AFP via Getty Images )

During the election, Mr Trump unveiled plans to impose 20 per cent tariffs on all imports to the US, with the levy rising to 60 per cent for Chinese imports.

And while Mr Trump did not directly threaten to target Britain’s trade with the US overnight, Sir Keir’s government is reportedly ready to retaliate if he does.

Officials have told ministers that they can revive a package of EU measures against the US without having to launch an investigation, Politico reported.

The tariffs were carried over after Britain left the European Union, having initially been placed on US goods in Mr Trump’s first term in response to his levies on European steel.

They targeted products synonymous with the US, which also included those made by Calvin Klein, Estée Lauder and American staples such as peanut butter.

The report came as the Liberal Democrats called for the PM to “Trump-proof” the economy ahead of his inauguration.

Lib Dem Treasury spokesman Daisy Cooper said: “Many will be extremely worried about the potential ramifications for the UK economy due to any kind of trade war between the United States and these countries.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has been urged to Trump-proof the UK economy ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“After years of Conservative economic vandalism, people across the nation have endured a brutal cost of living crisis and we are now set for yet another difficult winter with energy bills rising again.

“The new government needs to put forward urgent plans to Trump-proof the economy and reassure the public that we will not see the same kind of spiralling prices that we have all experienced in recent years.”

With the prospect of a brutal global trade war looming, critics of the UK’s current Brexit deal have said the country needs to rejoin the EU’s customs union, single market or the bloc itself to shield itself from the devastating fallout.

Mike Galsworthy, chair of the European Movement, said Mr Trump’s election makes “international waters on trade and security much more choppy”, adding: “That means the UK is better off closer to the large harbour of the EU.”