Starmer warned not to row back on workers’ rights after Rayner departure
Union boss says employment rights bill ‘is a vital first step in tipping the balance back toward workers’
Sir Keir Starmer has been warned not to water down Labour’s workers’ rights bill after Angela Rayner was forced to quit over her tax affairs.
As they gather for the TUC conference in Brighton, unions are piling pressure on the prime minister to uphold the package of stronger protections for workers amid pressure from business to rethink some measures.
UKHospitality, which represents pubs, bars and restaurants, is to write to all ministers demanding changes to the package, including watering down day one protection from unfair dismissal.
And, as pressure on the government ramps up over the measures, supporters of the employment rights bill fear Ms Rayner’s departure leaves it at risk.
Justin Madders, the junior minister who was co-architect of Labour’s so-called new deal for working people was also sacked in Sir Keir’s emergency reshuffle last week.
The pair have been the biggest backers in government of the workers’ rights package.
There had already been concerns before the election with allegations that Rachel Reeves was against the full employment rights package and businesses claimed she promised them before the election that the package would be watered down.
This led to the emergency meeting with unions at the start of the election when Keir Starmer caved in to their demands.
At the Trades Union Congress annual conference, general secretary Paul Nowak vowed to “fight every single inch of the way” to ensure the bill delivers on what was promised.
Ahead of the opening day of the gathering in Brighton, he said: “The government must, and should, deliver on the promises it gave to the British people last July.
“The bill will level the playing field – extending the standards already set by the best employers, working with unions, to millions more.
“It will stop good businesses being undercut by the cowboys and it will help build a modern economy that raises pay, boosts productivity and improves well-being.”
He added: “Tory and Lib Dem peers are desperately trying to water this bill down.
“My message to these blockers is simple: get out of the way. You’re lucky enough not to face financial disaster if you take a day off sick. You’re lucky enough not to have to face abusive customers.
“You’re lucky enough not to worry about paying the bills if your boss cuts your shift with no notice.
“Millions of workers aren’t that lucky and working people have waited long enough for change.
“The employment rights bill is a vital first step in tipping the balance back toward workers.
“So today, my message to all parliamentarians is simple: do the right thing. Listen to the public, stand with working people, deliver the bill in full.”
Rachel Reeves was reportedly against the full employment rights package and businesses claimed she promised them before the election that the package would be watered down.
This led to the emergency meeting with unions at the start of the election where Sir Keir caved in to their demands.
But business leaders now see a fresh opportunity to win concessions on the plans. UKHospitality chairman Kate Nicholls told The Daily Telegraph: “Now is the time to press pause and review these measures, and to take pragmatic steps so the bill is proportionate and balanced and does not cause costs to business and jobs.”
The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) are also lobbying for the bill to be watered down.
Responding to fears the bill could be watered down, former employment rights minister Mr Madders said: “Let’s hope these fears are unfounded because it would be really, really foolish for the Government to row back on key manifesto commitments that are popular with the public and will show what a positive difference a Labour government can make.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments