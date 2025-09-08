Starmer warned not to row back on workers’ rights after Rayner departure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned not to water down Labour’s workers’ rights bill after Angela Rayner was forced to quit over her tax affairs.

As they gather for the TUC conference in Brighton, unions are piling pressure on the prime minister to uphold the package of stronger protections for workers amid pressure from business to rethink some measures.

UKHospitality, which represents pubs, bars and restaurants, is to write to all ministers demanding changes to the package, including watering down day one protection from unfair dismissal.

And, as pressure on the government ramps up over the measures, supporters of the employment rights bill fear Ms Rayner’s departure leaves it at risk.

Justin Madders, the junior minister who was co-architect of Labour’s so-called new deal for working people was also sacked in Sir Keir’s emergency reshuffle last week.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner’s departure raised fears about her package of stronger workers’ rights ( PA Wire )

The pair have been the biggest backers in government of the workers’ rights package.

There had already been concerns before the election with allegations that Rachel Reeves was against the full employment rights package and businesses claimed she promised them before the election that the package would be watered down.

This led to the emergency meeting with unions at the start of the election when Keir Starmer caved in to their demands.

At the Trades Union Congress annual conference, general secretary Paul Nowak vowed to “fight every single inch of the way” to ensure the bill delivers on what was promised.

Ahead of the opening day of the gathering in Brighton, he said: “The government must, and should, deliver on the promises it gave to the British people last July.

“The bill will level the playing field – extending the standards already set by the best employers, working with unions, to millions more.

“It will stop good businesses being undercut by the cowboys and it will help build a modern economy that raises pay, boosts productivity and improves well-being.”

He added: “Tory and Lib Dem peers are desperately trying to water this bill down.

“My message to these blockers is simple: get out of the way. You’re lucky enough not to face financial disaster if you take a day off sick. You’re lucky enough not to have to face abusive customers.

“You’re lucky enough not to worry about paying the bills if your boss cuts your shift with no notice.

“Millions of workers aren’t that lucky and working people have waited long enough for change.

“The employment rights bill is a vital first step in tipping the balance back toward workers.

open image in gallery Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, said the Government ‘must, and should, deliver on the promises it gave to the British people last July’ (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

“So today, my message to all parliamentarians is simple: do the right thing. Listen to the public, stand with working people, deliver the bill in full.”

But business leaders now see a fresh opportunity to win concessions on the plans. UKHospitality chairman Kate Nicholls told The Daily Telegraph: “Now is the time to press pause and review these measures, and to take pragmatic steps so the bill is proportionate and balanced and does not cause costs to business and jobs.”

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) are also lobbying for the bill to be watered down.

Responding to fears the bill could be watered down, former employment rights minister Mr Madders said: “Let’s hope these fears are unfounded because it would be really, really foolish for the Government to row back on key manifesto commitments that are popular with the public and will show what a positive difference a Labour government can make.”