Watch live: Starmer speaks after key Ukraine talks with 'coalition of the willing'

Holly Patrick
Thursday 27 March 2025 13:00 GMT


Live: Starmer speaks after key Ukraine talks with 'coalition of the willing'

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer holds a press conference in Paris on Thursday, 27 March, after a summit of Ukraine’s allies, to accuse Vladimir Putin of making “hollow promises” in ceasefire talks.

The Prime Minister has met with the so-called coalition of the willing after French president Emmanuel Macron suggested a European peacekeeping force could “respond” if attacked by Russia.

Sir Keir also held one-to-one talks with Nato chief Mark Rutte at the gathering.

It comes as officials and defence chiefs have been holding talks at London’s Northwood military headquarters, drawing up a strategy to support Kyiv and deter future aggression from Moscow.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky is also in Paris, where he held talks with Mr Macron on Wednesday.

