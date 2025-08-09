Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged the UK’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine after a defiant President Zelensky rejected Donald Trump’s suggestion that a peace plan may involve giving up land to Russia.

President Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska as he seeks to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, and said the talks could include “some swapping of territories”.

But President Zelensky hit back, insisting Ukraine "will not give Russia any awards for what it has done" and that "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier”.

In a phone call with the Ukrainian leader on Saturday morning, Sir Keir reiterated “his unwavering support for Ukraine and its people”.

After the call, President Zelensky said the two men “shared the same view” on the danger of discussing what he described as “the impossible”.

Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky have spoken, No 10 said (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "Both leaders welcomed President Trump's desire to bring this barbaric war to an end and agreed that we must keep up the pressure on Putin to end his illegal war.

"The prime minister ended the call by reiterating his unwavering support for Ukraine and its people."

It comes as the UK is set to host a hastily arranged meeting of national security advisers from the US, Ukraine and European countries on Saturday.

The meeting at David Lammy's official country retreat, Chevening, will "discuss progress towards securing a just and lasting peace".

It is understood the meeting was arranged at the request of the US and will be co-hosted by American vice-president JD Vance, who is staying in Kent at Chevening at the start of his UK holiday.

Confirming the summit with President Trump in Alaska next week, the Kremlin said the two leaders would focus on discussing options for achieving a “long-term peaceful resolution”.

President Putin is expected to use the meeting to set out his demands, including that Ukraine give up two eastern regions as well as Crimea.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Mr Trump said any deal may include the “some swapping of territories”, adding: “We're going to get some back. We're going to get some switched. There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both.”

But in an angry response on Saturday, President Zelensky said his country would not violate its constitution by ceding territory.

“Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers,” he said. He also warned that any peace deal which excluded Kyiv would lead to "dead solutions."

President Trump’s decision to meet Mr Putin has fuelled fears that Ukraine could be sidelined in the efforts to end the war.

But Mr Zelensky issued a staunch warning to the international community that any agreement reached without Ukraine would ultimately fail.

He said: "Any decisions that are without Ukraine are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead decisions. They will never work."