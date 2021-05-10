Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is known around the world for taking winter fuel payments from millions of pensioners, a top economist has said.

The prime minister’s decision to means test the payment, which affected around 10 million pensioners, has had a “much bigger” reputational effect than expected, Paul Johnson added.

Mr Johnson, boss of the influential Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), told Times Radio: “I was talking to the head of an international insurance company recently who said that the one thing everyone around the world knows about this government is that it's taking money away from helping the cost of fuel for pensioners.

“So it's one of those things which actually from a sort of fiscal point of view is pretty small but has turned out, I think, to be much bigger from a political and reputational point of view than the government expected.”

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves announced the policy weeks after Labour came to power ( Getty Images )

Polling firm More in Common has found that Sir Keir’s winter fuel cuts are Labour’s most damaging policy in government.

More of the public are aware of the change than any of Labour’s other policies, while around two thirds of voters dislike the policy.

More in Common director Luke Tryl has described it as Labour’s “original sin” and said it had a major impact on the party’s disastrous performance in last week’s local elections.

open image in gallery More in Common polling shows the winter fuel cuts are Labour's most damaging policy ( More in Common )

The measure, announced by Rachel Reeves weeks after Labour came to power in July, is expected to save the government around £1.5bn, but will push more than 100,000 pensioners into poverty.

IFS director Mr Johnson said it is a “perfectly sensible thing to do” as much of the payment previously went to wealthier people who could afford to pay for it.

open image in gallery Paul Johnson said Labour was known around the world for the cut ( PA )

But after the local elections, one of Labour’s re-elected mayors hit out at Sir Keir over the winter fuel cuts, while a group of left-wing MPs demanded a change of course from the PM.

Ros Jones, who was narrowly re-elected as mayor of Doncaster, beating the Reform candidate by just under 700 votes, told the BBC: “I wrote as soon as the winter fuel allowance was actually mooted, and I said it was wrong, and therefore I stepped in immediately and used our household support fund to ensure no-one in Doncaster went cold during the winter.”

Left-wing Labour MP Kim Johnson was among a group of backbenchers warning that Sir Keir’s current approach is leaving the door open to Reform UK and the far right.

“Voters want change – and if we don’t offer it with bold, hopeful policies that rebuild trust, the far right will,” she wrote on X.

Sir Keir defended the “tough decisions” he has taken in power, including winter fuel cuts, arguing that Labour “inherited a broken economy”.

He added: “Maybe other prime ministers would have walked past that, pretended it wasn’t there … I took the choice to make sure our economy was stable.”

The prime minister went on: “Yes, they were tough decisions, they were the right decisions. Because of those decisions we are now seeing waiting lists coming down, something people desperately want.

“Because of that, pensioners are now £470 up as of last month. These are really important changes we’ve brought about, but yes, they’re political choices.”