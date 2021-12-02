No 10 has warned the White House not to shelve a deal to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminium because of anger over threats to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It is wrong to “conflate” the two issues, Boris Johnson’s spokesman said – after a US official said tariff talks were on hold because of British threats to suspend Article 16 of the Brexit deal.

A former British ambassador to Washington warned the row showed UK trade will be held back until the government stops “threatening to walk away from an international agreement they negotiated”.

The “troubled” relationship with the US confirmed long-held suspicions that the US will take actions necessary to “protect a peace they helped broker, Kim Darroch said.

Labour, meanwhile, said it was unacceptable for vital jobs and businesses to become “a pawn in anyone’s political games”.

A communication sent by a US commerce official, seen by the Financial Times, says talks on easing the Donald Trump-era tariffs cannot go ahead because of fears about the Protocol.

The UK is insisting a triggering of Article 16 is still “on the table”, after it rejected an EU compromise offer to cut checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea from Britain.

In response, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “It is important not to conflate those two issues. They are two separate points.”

more follows