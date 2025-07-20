Labour minister says he is ‘not at all surprised’ by Reform’s lead in the polls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Reed has said he is “not at all surprised” Reform UK is consistently beating Labour in the polls.

The environment secretary said Nigel Farage’s party poll lead is a “reflection of people’s disenchantment with politics”.

“ I am not at all surprised, because we just had 14 years where people were promised so much, and all of those promises were broken,” he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

open image in gallery Steve Reed said he is not surprised by Nigel Farage’s poll lead ( PA Wire )

Mr Reed said: “Through austerity, through Brexit, after the pandemic with build back better, none of it actually happened.

“The public want to see the change they actually voted for become real.”

He went on to outline Labour’s plan to leave Britain with the cleanest rivers on record by rebuilding crumbling sewage pipes and overhauling the regulation of water firms.

Reform is currently leading in the polls with 29 per cent of the vote, with Labour trailing in second place on 23 per cent.

A recent so-called mega poll by YouGov put Mr Farage’s party on course to comfortably gain the most MPs in a general election, winning 271 seats compared to Labour on 178. Reform would not have a majority, but would by far be the largest party and unseat cabinet ministers Angela Rayner, Yvette Cooper, Bridget Phillipson and Jonathan Reynolds.

Asked about the poll deficit and how Labour plans to turn it around, Mr Reed said: “This government is making change for this country, but it takes time for that to feed through.

“I'm proud of what we're doing. I'm proud of this government and the British public will see the change they voted for over the coming months and years.”

open image in gallery Nigel Farage’s party is on course to win the most seats in a general election ( BBC )

Labour’s first year in power ended disastrously, with headlines dominated by the chaotic U-turn over Sir Keir Starmer’s planned £5bn benefit cuts.

And polling guru Sir John Curtice said Sir Keir had "the worst start for any newly elected prime minister, Labour or Conservative".

He said Labour’s landslide victory last summer had masked vulnerabilities in the party’s support and its policies.

“Labour only won 35 per cent of the vote – the lowest share ever for a majority government. Keir Starmer was never especially popular, and the public still don’t know what he stands for,” he told Times Radio.

“The only vision he’s really presented is: ‘We’ll fix the problems the Conservatives left us.’ But it’s not clear how he wants to change the country.”