Wind energy generated a staggering 42 per cent of all electricity in Great Britain on Friday morning as Storm Eunice battered the coastline.
Millions have been urged to stay at home as the Met Office issued a red "danger to life" warning across parts of the country including London.
But one silver lining from the Eunice's strong winds has been a major surge in electricity generated at wind farms.
National Grid figures reported at 8.30am showed wind as by far the largest electricity source in Great Britain at 42 per cent.
Fossil fuel natural gas was the second biggest generator at 22 per cent, and nuclear third at 15 per cent.
10 per cent of energy was supplied from imports over interconnectors, while 5 per cent was from biomass.
Hydropower accounted for 3 per cent of generation, solar 2 per cent, and coal burning 1 per cent.
The 42 per cent figure for wind – 14.4 gigawatts in total – compares to the renewable resource generating an average of 19.3 per cent of electricity on average across the year.
Wind is however highly seasonal and over the past month it has covered a healthy 31.2 per cent of generation.
Winds at speeds of up to 90 mph are battering the British isles and the storm is expected to cause widespread disruption to transport and may cause power blackouts and other problems.
55,000 homes in Ireland, mostly in the south and west of the country, were left without electricity on Friday morning as Eunice swept in from the Atlantic.
