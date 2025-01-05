Voters will thank Labour for scrapping winter fuel payments, Wes Streeting claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The public will thank Sir Keir Starmer for scrapping winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners and other “unpopular decisions”, the health secretary has claimed.

Wes Streeting said Labour had to make decisions that were unpopular in its first six months in power, blaming “the massive hole Britain was left in” by the Conservatives.

Since being elected with a landslide majority in July, Sir Keir’s government has stripped winter fuel payments of up to £300 for millions of elderly people, introduced inheritance tax changes dubbed a “family farm tax”, which critics fear will force farmers into selling up, and hiked employer national insurance contributions.

The decisions have led to a historic fall in popularity for the prime minister, with The Independent’s latest Techne UK tracker poll showing a three way battle between Labour, the Tories and Reform UK ahead of May’s local elections.

And, quizzed about Labour’s record in office so far, Mr Streeting said on Sunday “the reason we have been willing to make unpopular decisions in the last six months is to get Britain out of the massive hole it was left in”.

open image in gallery Wes Streeting said he hopes the public will thank Labour for unpopular decisions it has made so far ( PA Wire )

He told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “They might be unpopular decisions now, but I hope they will be decisions that, in the longer run, people will thank us for when they see the country improving.

“When they see waiting times in hospitals falling, when they see children having enough teachers in the classroom, breakfast clubs, when there are more police on the streets… all of the change we want to deliver, which isn’t easy, given the scale of the challenge in the country.

“But that is what we are focused on in 2025.”

open image in gallery Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the winter fuel changes in July ( PA Wire )

Government modelling released by work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall suggests cutting pensioners’ winter fuel payments will drive 100,000 more into poverty by 2027. The change, announced by Rachel Reeves in July, will impact around 10 million pensioners, with tens of thousands falling into relative poverty this year as a result.

Restricting the winter fuel payment to only those claiming pension credit is aimed at saving the public purse £1.5bn a year.

And, after outbreaks of snow in January, Mr Streeting said that Labour is taking action to ease the cost of heating and protect the poorest pensioners.

Asked whether his advice to turn the heating on before the weekend was "tactful", the health secretary said: "It is part of the advice that the NHS is giving to people during this cold snap to make sure that people are doing whatever they can to keep warm, to make sure, as we’ve been doing in the run-up to this winter, that people get vaccinated and so on.

"But just coming back to this issue of winter fuel allowance, the chancellor did protect winter fuel allowance for the poorest pensioners. There is the warm homes discount (which) people should see if they’re eligible for.

"So in terms of protecting the poorest pensioners this winter, the Government is taking action. Of course, that doesn’t mean that getting rid of the winter fuel allowance for others has been a popular decision."