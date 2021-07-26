Government refuses to rule out ban on unvaccinated students returning to university

The government has refused to rule out the idea of making full Covid vaccination mandatory for students if they want to return to college and university campuses this autumn.

Boris Johnson is said to have been “raging” about the low rates of vaccination among young people and is keen to encourage more of them to get the jab.

The prime minister proposed making the vaccine compulsory for students in higher and further education during virtual meetings he held at Chequers last week, according to The Times.

Asked whether the government was considering banning un-jabbed students from campus, education minister Vicky Ford refused to rule out the idea – saying ministers had to “consider everything”.

The minister for children told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I can’t comment on things which haven’t been announced, but one does need to look at every practically to make sure we can get students back safely.”

Pressed on whether the government was considering the plan, Ms Ford added: “We’ve always considered everything we can do to make sure [students] are safe in education. And the key thing to get infection down is to make sure people get their vaccination.”

Asked twice on Times Radio whether unvaccinated students could be banned, Ms Ford said: “I think it’s important that everyone looks at every practical situation that we have there to try to keep people safe.”

She added: “If you want to get that freedom, not worrying about self-isolation, get on with university life …. do make sure you’ve had that vaccination.”

Mr Johnson reportedly suggested in Zoom calls with colleagues last week that students should be fully vaccinated before being allowed to attend lectures or return to halls of residence.

But the Department for Education (DfE) is thought to have concerns about both the legality and the practicalities involved in enforcing any ban on students.

The proposal will be staunchly opposed by Tory MPs who have already vowed to vote against the government’s plan to make double vaccination a condition of entry at nightclubs and other crowded venues.

