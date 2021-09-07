The Scottish government will “restart” work on a plan for Scottish independence after it was put on hold by the Covid pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The first minister and SNP leader said she intended to deliver a second referendum before the end of 2023 and would offer Scots a “detailed prospectus” on how an independent Scotland would work.

Boris Johnson’s government remains firmly opposed to granting indyref2, but Ms Sturgeon claimed a democratic mandate for a second vote on separation was “beyond question”.

Setting out her government’s programme for the year ahead, the SNP leader said she planned to give Scots another say once the coronavirus recovery was under way.

“Our aim is that it will be in the first half of this parliament, before the end of 2023,” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs at Holyrood.

She added: “I can confirm that the Scottish government will now restart work on the detailed prospectus ... The case for independence is a strong one and we will present it openly, frankly and with confidence and ambition.”

Ms Sturgeon’s announcement follows eyebrow-raising remarks by one of her economic advisers, who said that it could take decades to stabilise Scotland’s economy from disruption in the event of a “yes” vote a second independence referendum.

Mark Blyth – professor of international economics at the Watson Institute of Brown University in Rhode Island – told the Foreign Press Association that independence could be “Brexit times ten” because of Scotland’s deep economic ties to the UK.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross accused Ms Sturgeon of “putting another referendum ahead of our recovery,” adding: “The fact that this government cannot park its obsession … tells us everything we need to know about Nicola Sturgeon and her priorities.”

Meanwhile, the first minister confirmed the Scottish government will introduce legislation for a National Care Service, describing it as “the most significant public service reform since the creation of the NHS”.

The programme for government is the first of the new administration following a co-operation agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens, formalising a majority in support of independence at Holyrood.

Funding for social care would also increase by £800m over the five years of this parliament. The first minister confirmed plans for free “wraparound” childcare for low-income families aimed at helping more parents get back into work.

Ms Sturgeon also announced that reforms to gender recognition will go ahead within the next year. The draft Gender Recognition Bill plans to reduce the time it takes for transgender people to get a certificate recognising their gender to six months.

Applicants would first have to live as their acquired gender for a minimum of three months before seeking a gender recognition certificate, with a further three-month period of “reflection” being required before this can be confirmed.

Confirming that the bill would be brought before parliament, the SNP leader said: “It will make the existing process of gender recognition less degrading, intrusive and traumatic.”