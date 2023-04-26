Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer go head to head in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 26 April.

Their clash comes amid a tense situation in Sudan, which could be a key issue the Labour leader chooses to push in the House of Commons.

Hundreds of Britons have been evacuated from Sudan as the military races against time to bring people to safety before a ceasefire ends.

Flights began landing in Cyprus on Tuesday evening and continued through the night, with more planned.

Suella Braverman, the home secretary, said earlier on Wednesday that approximately 200 to 300 British nationals have been relocated in recent days.

“We’ve commenced an evacuation mission in the last 24 to 48 hours, and we expect there to be approximately 200 to 300 people who have been relocated from Sudan in the last few flights,” she said.

Ms Braverman added the operation is being coordinated by the foreign office “with leadership from the prime minister”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.