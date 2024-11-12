Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sue Gray has reportedly turned down Sir Keir Starmer’s offer to become the prime minister’s envoy for the nations and regions, after months of speculation over when she would take up the role.

It comes amid claims the prime minister was poised to withdraw the job offer.

No 10 repeatedly said she was on a short break before taking up her new post, but it has since been reported that she has declined to take the role she was offered.

The PM’s former chief of staff was due to take up a job as “envoy to the nations and regions”, after she stepped down from her position at the heart of government in October.

This followed intense media speculation about turmoil at the heart of Downing Street.

Sue Gray resigned from her position as Downing Street chief of staff in October (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Sue has taken a decision not to take the role. She’s going to focus on other things,” an ally of Ms Gray told the Financial Times.

They added: “She’s taken time to think about it properly, talking to stakeholders, but ultimately she’s decided she doesn’t want to do it.”

No 10 had previously described her new role as a “vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations”.

In the job, she would have acted as a go-between for ministers with devolved governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and regional mayors across England.

Her resignation as chief of staff followed weeks of infighting almost from the moment Labour won a historic election result, coupled with questions over gifts for the prime minister, Ms Gray and senior cabinet ministers, and fears the government had lost control of its own agenda.

The prime minister was forced to reset his top team, after failing to reset the agenda three times with announcements about restricting gifts in the future and paying back some of them.

At the time, Ms Gray agreed to take up the new role in government following an admission she had become a “distraction”, not least over revelations of her £170,000 salary – more than the prime minister.

In a statement, Sir Keir thanked Ms Gray for her work to “prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change”.

Downing Street has been contacted for comment.

