Statement on partygate report delayed at least a day as finalisation process drags on

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Wednesday 26 January 2022 17:07
Comments
<p>(House of Commons/PA)</p>

(House of Commons/PA)

(PA Wire)

A statement to MPs by Boris Johnson on the Sue Gray “partygate” report has been delayed at least until Thursday, as the House of Commons reached the end of today’s sitting without any sign of the hotly-anticipated document.

The report, looking into allegations of lockdown breaches at as many as 15 events in Downing Street and Whitehall departments, had not been passed to No 10 by the time the Commons adjourned.

There is still a possibility that the report could be published this evening ahead of a debate tomorrow.

But expectations in Westminster were that the political world will have to wait at least until Thursday to see the findings of the Whitehall mandarin.

Mr Johnson has promised to publish Ms Gray’s findings and then make a statement to the Commons and respond to questions from MPs.

Recommended

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

The decision on the timing of publication is for the prime minister, and it is thought No 10 will hold it back for a few hours to enable them to digest the report, and will then allow MPs some time to read it before going to the Commons.

There was no official explanation from the Cabinet Office for the failure to deliver the Gray report to Mr Johnson over the course of Wednesday.

It is understood that Ms Gray has completed the report, and that it is now going through the process of final sign-off, which could involve checks by lawyers and human resources teams and confirmation from the Metropolitan Police that nothing within it would cut across their separate criminal inquiry.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle indicated earlier today that he was ready to suspend the House before reconvening in the evening if No 10 requested a late statement.

But his deputy Dame Rosie Winterton later clarified that this could happen only if the request came in before

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in