Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson to publish ‘partygate’ findings and address Commons

PM will answer questions from MPs this afternoon

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 31 January 2022 12:50
Comments
Boris Johnson dodges questions on parties ahead of Sue Gray report release

Boris Johnson will this afternoon publish Sue Gray’s “partygate” report and make a statement to the Commons on alleged breaches of Covid regulations.

The prime minister will face MPs’ questions on the scandal for around 90 minutes after the parliamentary statement, which is scheduled for 3.30pm.

The senior civil servant’s report was handed to No 10 at 11.20 on Monday morning, reportedly shorn of many key details at the request of the Metropolitan Police, which is conducting a parallel investigation.

Downing Street said it had not yet been decided whether the full Gray report will be published following the conclusion of the police inquiry.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said that the report will be published in exactly the form it was received from the Whitehall mandarin, with no further redaction by No 10.

Recommended

Asked if the PM was grateful to Ms Gray for her work, the spokesperson replied: “Yes. Obviously he commissioned this work to be carried out.” He said Mr Johnson spoke “briefly” with Ms Gray on Sunday to discuss the timing of the report’s presentation and publication, but said they did not talk about its contents.

The report was commissioned by Mr Johnson into alleged rule breaking at No 10 during the various coronavirus lockdowns.

Claims include birthday parties for the prime minister himself, a Christmas party, and staff raving in a basement while a special advisor acted as a DJ.

Cheese and wine evenings, recommendations to ‘bring your own booze’, and regular so-called ‘Wine Time Fridays’ are among other claims been looked at.

Opposition figures and some Tory MPs have said they do not need to wait for the report to know whether the prime minister broke the rules, given the wide extent of reported festivities.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Recommended

But some Conservatives are said to be waiting to see its findings before deciding whether or not to trigger a leadership challenge into the PM.

Cabinet Office spokesman said on Monday morning: “We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in