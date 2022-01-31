Gray report will be published in full after police inquiry over, No 10 promises

Downing Street has announced that Sue Gray’s full report on lockdown-busting events at No 10 will be published following the completion of the police inquiry.

The promise came after Boris Johnson came under fire for refusing to confirm that he would stick by his commitment to make the Whitehall mandarin’s findings public.

The prime minister initially told MPs he would “take a decision” on publication after the Metropolitan Police conclude their separate probe into the allegations of parties.

And his official spokesperson told reporters that the PM may not even ask Ms Gray to provide him with a further update, following her presentation of a heavily-abridged 12-page report today.