Partygate investigator ready to hand report to Boris Johnson

Sue Gray’s long-awaited report on allegations of lockdown-breaching parties at 10 Downing Street could be on Boris Johnson’s desk as early as this evening.

The Whitehall mandarin has completed her investigation and is only awaiting clearance from the police to hand over the potentially explosive document. Downing Street has said the prime minister wants to publish it – in full or in part- “as soon as possible”, meaning its findings may be known by Wednesday.

Plans to bring the inquiry to a swift conclusion this week were thrown into chaos today by the bombshell announcement by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick that the force is to mount its own inquiry into possible criminal offences.

Downing Street initially announced that this development would delay Ms Gray’s report, telling reporters that she would be unable to publish information relating to alleged parties which are covered by the police probe.

Instead, she would be able to release only a partial summary of those events in Downing Street and government departments not deemed by police to merit criminal investigation.

Whitehall sources said the announcement caused “complete confusion” in the Cabinet Office, where Ms Gray’s investigation is based at arm’s length from No 10.

And it seems to have caught the Met off guard, with the force briefing that it was not demanding any delay in publication.

Ms Gray’s team contacted police counterparts for confirmation, and the two sides were on Tuesday afternoon locked in discussions over what elements of the report can or cannot be made public.

Downing Street insisted that it had not sought to block the report, saying that Mr Johnson wanted to see publication as soon as possible.

“I have seen reports suggesting that we were seeking to prevent the publication and that is not accurate,” said the PM’s official spokesperson.

And Mr Johnson himself told the House of Commons: “I welcome the Met’s decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters.”

But in Westminster, there was widespread expectation that early publication of the Gray inquiry could hasten a challenge to Mr Johnson’s position.

One Red Wall Tory MP opposed to his leadership said backbench colleagues should make up their minds on his future on the basis of Ms Gray’s report, rather than wait for the Met investigation to conclude.

The prime minister faces a vote of confidence in his leadership if 54 Tory MPs - 15 per cent of the total - request one from the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. Mr Johnson would need the backing of half of the parliamentary party - 180 MPs - to survive the vote.

The backbencher told The Independent: “I think the Sue Gray report should be damning enough to change minds about sending in a letter – there’s a lot of colleagues considering sending in letters.

“Whether we get to 54 letters will depend on just how damning it is.”

The MP – who remains “close” to sending in his letter of no-confidence – said it was “not realistic” for colleagues to wait for the police to conclude.

“People have to make up their mind whether the PM is worth saving, and whether he is now a disaster for the party.”

Conservative backbencher Sir Robert Syms said on Tuesday that the prime minister “really ought to consider his position” – warning of “paralysis in government” for months if Mr Johnson were to cling on to power.

Sir Robert also suggested that Tory MPs make their minds up soon, rather than wait for the police investigation.

“Whether Boris is guilty or innocent isn’t really the issue now, the issue is we need a functioning government,” said the MP for Poole. “Most of us want to just move on and get back to normal politics. We can’t do that with him in place.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross repeated his call for Mr Johnson to resign, telling the BBC that the contest stream of stories about gatherings and investigations was “very damaging” and “he should go”.

Mr Ross said: “More and more colleagues are becoming frustrated by this constant drip, drip of more allegations and more revelations about parties in Downing Street.”

Dame Cressida has faced considerable pressure to open an inquiry into a string of at least 19 events in No 10 and Whitehall which are alleged to have breached Covid regulations in 2020 or 2021.

Most recently, Downing Street has admitted that Mr Johnson spent 10 minutes at a gathering in the cabinet room to mark his birthday, where he was presented with a cake by interior designer Lulu Lytle.

Reports this evening also suggested that Ms Gray had been handed photographs of parties in No 10 which feature the prime minister.

Announcing the police inquiry in a statement to the London Assembly, Dame Cressida said that retrospective investigations for Covid breaches were carried out for only “the most serious and flagrant type of breach”.

And she said that the following three criteria have to be met to justify a probe:

- Evidence that those involved knew, or ought to have known that what they were doing was an offence.

- Not investigating would significantly undermine the legitimacy of the law.

- Little ambiguity around the absence of any reasonable defence.