Minister has ‘no idea’ when Sue Gray will deliver party report as wait continues

Thérèse Coffey indicates Cabinet is in the dark over report timing

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 27 January 2022 09:18
(PA)

A Cabinet minister has said she has "no idea" when the Sue Gray inquiry report will be delivered, as the wait for the bombshell document continues.

Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, said she also did not not know why the report was delayed - amid reports that it is being subjected to last-minute "legal scrubbing".

Ms Coffey, represented the government on the morning news programmes ahead of what could be a difficult day, said she had not attended any of the No10 parties during lockdown – the focus of the probe.

The internal inquiry was widely expected in Westminster to report on Wednesday but did not materialise.

There are now suggestions that if the document is not delivered today it could be delayed into next week, because MPs will start heading back to their constituencies on Thursday.

Asked about the reason for the delays, Ms Coffey said"I really don't know. I know the Government has committed to publishing the full findings of the report but the timing I have absolutely know idea about."

Downing Street says it is yet to receive the report from the senior civil servant who is carrying it out.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(PA Wire)

The work and pensions secretary told Sky News: "Have I ever been to any parties in Downing Street? The last party I recall going to Downing Street was the celebration of when the UK left the European Union following the referendum."

On Wednesday night business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng echoed a similar ignorance to Ms Coffey, telling ITV's Peston: "I don’t know, I mean it hasn’t come out today. I read it might be the end of the week. But as you say it could be early next week. Let’s wait and see.”

Downing Street said it was Mr Johnson’s “intention” to publish the report as received from the Whitehall mandarin as soon as possible after it reaches No 10, with a statement to MPs following shortly afterwards.

But the prime minister refused to rule out further changes at No 10’s hands, sparking demands from Labour for publication unchanged and in full.

The report is politically crucial because its findings could prompt Conservative MPs to call for Mr Johnson to quit as prime minister. But there is uncertainty about the level of detail it will contain, given a concurrent investigation into the allegations by the Metropolitan Police.

