British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters

Monday 13 November 2023 08:55

UK leader fires interior minister who accused police of favoring pro-Palestinian protesters.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.

The government says Braverman has left her job as part of a Cabinet shuffle on Monday.

Sunak was under growing pressure to fire Braverman, a divisive figure popular with the authoritarian wing of the governing Conservative Party.

In a highly unusual attack on the police last week, Braverman said London’s police force was ignoring lawbreaking by “pro-Palestinian mobs.” She described demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as “hate marchers.”

On Sunday, far-right protesters scuffled with police in London. Critics accused Braverman of helping to inflame tensions.

