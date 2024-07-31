Support truly

Suella Braverman has dubbed Labour’s decision to scrap the European Scrutiny Committee the “beginning of the end” of Brexit.

Commons leader Lucy Powell on Tuesday announced plans to abolish the select committee, which was established in 1973 to scrutinise the government on EU affairs. This came as part of a wider reform of some of the MP select committees.

Select committees are small groups of MPs or members of the House of Lords that are set up to investigate a specific issue or policy in detail.

Suella Braverman said the decision is “anti-democratic” and “lacking transparency” ( PA )

The former home secretary hit out at the decision on social media, saying it is “anti-democratic, lacking transparency and a disservice to the millions of British people who voted to deliver Brexit in 2016 and 2019.”

Ms Braverman added: “This is the beginning of the end of Brexit.”

Her remarks came in response to Sir Bill Cash, who chaired the committee for fourteen years, telling GB News the decision was a “breach of Parliamentary sovereignty”.

Ms Powell put legislation before the House of Commons that rescinded standing order 143, which outlined the scope and responsibilities of the committee, without a vote of MPs.

The European Movement, a pro-EU organisation, threw its weight behind Ms Braverman’s remarks, albeit for different reasons, saying the decision is doing a “huge disservice” to the public.

( PA Archive )

Dr Mike Galsworthy, the campaign group’s chair, told The Independent: “Pro-Europeans are in staunch agreement with Brexiteers on this one - scrapping the European Scrutiny Committee is a huge disservice to our parliament and public.

“Given that there are new ministers with portfolio responsibilities on Europe, who is going to hold them to account in parliament?

“Think how this committee could have focused on new EU legislation and whether we align or are drifting, or what new areas of cooperation are emerging that we are missing out on and should seize.

“All of that discussion has had its natural forum ripped away. I’m delighted that Brexiteers and pro-Europeans agree on this and urge the government to reinstate or replace it with a new forum for that critical renewed function.”

It comes as the Labour party works towards a “reset” of its relationship with the EU, looking to forge closer ties with the bloc on trade, security and foreign policy.

The prime minister promised to fix Britain’s damaged relations with the EU for the benefit of “generations to come”.

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.