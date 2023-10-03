Jump to content

Watch: Suella Braverman speaks at Tory party conference

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 03 October 2023 15:03
Watch as Suella Braverman speaks at the annual Tory party conference in Manchester on Tuesday, 3 October.

The Home Secretary used her speech to promise a ban on sex offenders being able to change their name or gender in an attempt to tighten up the rules around the sex offences register.

Under current legislation, registered sex offenders who change their name need to notify the local police force within three days, but they have been able to use a loophole to evade the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

Today's speech came after Ms Braverman attacked the “misguided dogma” of multiculturalism, saying it had “failed”, with communities living “parallel lives” during a speech in the US last week.

Ms Braverman has since said her comments were "somewhat mischaracterised."

Speaking ahead of her conference speech, she said: "We have so much to be proud of. We have a great multi-ethnic society and in many parts of our country integration has worked.

"But there are also many towns and cities around the United Kingdom where it hasn’t and communities are living parallel lives. They are coming from abroad, they are not learning the language. They’re not embracing British values, and they’re not taking part in British life … we must be fearless in calling that out and that’s my job.”

