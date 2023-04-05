Suella Braverman wins ‘battle of Waterlooville’ in Tory contest for new seat

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has won a battle to be selected for the proposed new constituency of Fareham and Waterlooville, despite concern in the local Tory party over her stance on small boats.

Constituency boundary changes meant the home secretary had to fight fellow Hampshire Conservative MP Flick Drummond to represent the new seat at the next election.

Eligible party members backed Ms Braverman in the contest – which was dubbed the “Battle of Waterlooville” – by 77 to 54.

Ahead of the vote, local Tory councillor Caroline Brook said she “disagrees fundamentally” with the minister and would “struggle” to campaign for her in a general election.

Speaking to Times Radio, Ms Brook singled out “the boat policy” as a point of contention, in part due to the home secretary’s admission that it will “push the boundaries of international law”.

She said it “jeopardises our people who live abroad“ as the attitude to law could irritate foreign governments. She added: “Why should they treat our people in their countries fairly?”

Ms Braverman could prove her wrong, Ms Brook admitted. “I’m sure in time I’d get to know her. And she’d actually pick up the phone and speak to me, which she hasn’t during the whole process.”

After her defeat in Hampshire, Ms Drummond told PA: “I am incredibly disappointed but will continue to be Meon Valley MP and serve my constituents until the next election.”

Braverman in Yorkshire on Wednesday (PA)

A number of constituency changes have been proposed across the UK as part of the 2023 boundary review.

The review started in January 2021, and its final recommendations are due to be presented by July 1 this year, with changes expected before the next election.

The Boundary Commission for England has closed its “final consultation” and is considering the feedback received.

Its plans would remove the existing Meon Valley and Fareham constituencies, and the two MPs competed for the newly proposed constituency.

Ms Drummond represented Portsmouth South between 2015 and 2017 and has represented Meon Valley since 2019.

Ms Braverman has represented the Fareham constituency since 2015.