Suella Braverman blasts ‘entitled Tories’ in speech seen as a leadership pitch

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Suella Braverman has blasted “entitled Tories’” in speech in Washington that will be widely seen as a leadership bid.

The outspoken former home secretary also said that the Conservatives had yet to wake up to the existential threat of Nigel Farage and his Reform party – despite the scale of the election defeat.

In a blistering speech, she told the audience that at the election: “We were slaughtered. Shellacked. Given a good hiding. Kicked while we were on the ground. Headbutted by reality.”

She said her party was “older than most countries, most constitutions, and most ideas, good or bad. But we got socked in the face. We lost half our votes from the previous election, and two thirds of our MPs. It was brutal.”

But she said “of course” her party was not learning the hard lesson of the defeat.

Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

She accused Rishi Sunak of rolling out a policy programme “our new Labour government today could quite happily do”.

She hit out at “farcical gimmicks”, like the proposed smoking ban, and “nonsense… like letting criminals out early and scrapping shorter sentences for lower level crime- undermining confidence in our criminal justice system, letting down victims.”

She also attacked “garbage” claims that “a mysterious, implacable entity in the administrative statestops politicians from doing the things we claim we’ll do when we’re asking for your votes” of the kind promited by Liz Truss.

And she said: “Tories act as if they’re entitled to conservative votes, regardless of whether or not they do conservative things”.

Ms Braverman is expected to be a frontrunner in any contest, although no-one has formally launched a campaign to replace Rishi Sunak.

Back home, her leadership hopes have suffered an early blow as a key backer reportedly prepares to back Robert Jenrick instead.

Conservative former minister Kevin Hollinrake has said the Tories can win the 2029 general election if the party gets ‘the right leader’ (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Her campaign has been described as “dead before it has even started” as right-wing MP Danny Kruger is said to support ex-immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

The former home secretary was one of three potential leadership candidates to appear on the Sunday morning political shows last weekend, along with Mr Jenrick and ex-health secretary Victoria Atkins.

The Tories won just 121 seats, their worst result in the party’s 190-year history, as millions of their voters switched to Mr Farage’s Reform.

Mr Sunak has announced he will quit but will stay on as leader until his replacement is found. On Monday former business secretary Kevin Hollinrake suggested any leadership race could drag on until the end of the year, adding that “I don’t think there is any rush”.