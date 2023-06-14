Suella Braverman takes questions from Home Affairs committee

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Suella Braverman faces questioning at the Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday, 14 June.

The home secretary and senior officials in the Home Office will take part in a session examining key issues within their remit, which could range from asylum and immigration to policing priorities and violence against women and girls.

The questioning comes a day after three people were killed in knife attacks in Nottingham.

Barnaby Webber, a 19-year-old cricketer, was named by his family as one of the victims.

His fellow University of Nottingham student Grace Kumar was also stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday.

A third victim, a man in his 50s, has not been named.

Ms Braverman told reporters on Tuesday that the investigation is in its very early stages when asked whether the incident could have been terror-related.

"It’s right that Nottinghamshire Police are working with Counter Terrorism Policing. But it’s also fair to say that everybody and all professionals on the front line are keeping an open mind as to what the precise motive might have been," she added.