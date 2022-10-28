Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

MI5 ‘still trusts Suella Braverman’ despite misconduct

Home Secretary will still get top secret briefings

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 28 October 2022 08:17
Comments
James Cleverly defends Rishi Sunak's appointment of Suella Braverman

The security services reportedly still trust Suella Braverman despite her mishandling of sensitive documents and embroilment in another leak inquiry.

The Home Secretary will still be receiving intelligence briefings from MI5 despite concerns by other senior figures about her fitness for the role.

Ex-Home Secretary Lord Blunkett and a slate of Conservative MPs have spoken out after Ms Braverman's reappointment by Rishi Sunak just six days after she resigned for sending sensitive government information via her personal email account.

Ms Braverman had sent the documents to a backbench Tory MP and someone she thought was his wife, but turned out to be a parliamentary assistant for another MP, who raised the alarm about the leak.

But a security source told the Times newspaper that it was "completely untrue" that MI5 could withhold information from the Home Secretary and said they had "a strong and trusted working relationship".

Recommended

"She will continue to receive regular intelligence briefings, as was the case when the home secretary was in post previously and with other home secretaries," they said.

Former Labour Home Secretary David Blunkett had told the House of Lords that that the security services might be "reluctant to provide the briefings and the openness needed".

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

He also warned that it was possible "other international security agencies will be reluctant to share with us if they are fearful that their information will be passed out of government itself".

Ms Braverman has reportedly gained the nickname "Leaky Sue" among Whitehall officials because of her conduct. It was reported on Thursday that she had been probed by a Cabinet Office leak inquiry in January, though the findings were inconclusive.

The Home Secretary, who served under Liz Truss's brief premiership, had admitted to a "technical infringement" of the ministerial code over the most recent incident.

Recommended

"I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign," she wrote, six days before her reappointment by Rishi Sunak.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of doing a "grubby deal" with Ms Braverman to secure her support in the brief Conservative leadership contest.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in