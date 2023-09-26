Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Suella Braverman delivers remarks at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC on Tuesday 26 September.

The home secretary is expected to use the speech to suggest that being discriminated against for being gay should not warrant refugee status.

In comments that have been seized upon by her critics, Ms Braverman will say that offering asylum to a person because they are gay, a woman or fearing discrimination in their home country is not sustainable.

They are expected to form part of her argument that the threshold for asylum has been steadily lowered since the United Nations’ Refugee Convention was ratified more than 70 years ago.

She will question whether the accord is “fit for our modern age” and ask allied administrations to consider if it is “in need of reform”.

Ms Braverman’s decision to call into question the UN accord comes against a backdrop of domestic struggles to control irregular migration numbers.

Her comments have been criticised by Labour MP Ben Bradshaw, who told The Independent: “Everything Braverman says is about a future leadership election. It’s a classic dog whistle to the Tory membership who are increasingly right-wing.”

“It’s shameful that we have a home secretary that’s prepared to play politics with people’s lives. She doesn’t seem to realise that simply being gay is enough to result in persecution or death in many countries.”