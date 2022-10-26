Foreign secretary denies Rishi Sunak did deal to bring back scandal-hit Braverman

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The foreign secretary has denied Rishi Sunak did a deal with scandal-hit Suella Braverman to bring her back as home secretary – prompting a claim he is “insulting the intelligence” of the public.

The new prime minister is under fire for the shock return of Ms Braverman – just six days after she was sacked for a security breach – in apparent payback for her backing his leadership campaign.

But James Cleverly, who kept the Foreign Office brief, denied a deal between the pair, claiming the home secretary is admired for her “very important crime-fighting agenda”.

“I don’t think he needed the endorsement of any one MP because the numbers speak for themselves – he had a clear lead,” he insisted, on Sky News.

The foreign secretary was told people would be “screaming at the television at the idea that their intelligence is being insulted” by such a claim, after Ms Braverman breached the ministerial code.

Mr Cleverly also suggested Ms Sunak – like Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – would refuse to appoint an independent ethics adviser to watch over sleaze allegations against ministers.

He argued the Cabinet Secretary could perform the role and that an adviser is not “the silver bullet that some people are suggesting”.

Mr Cleverly was unable to confirm the de-facto budget will go ahead on 31 October, as planned, as No 10 and the Treasury discuss whether to delay it.

But he made clear it will rein back public spending – to plug an estimated £30bn black hole – because bills had soared because of Covid and the invasion of Ukraine and “we can’t just pretend that away”.

more to follow