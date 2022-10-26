Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Foreign secretary denies Rishi Sunak did deal to bring back scandal-hit Braverman

James Cleverly accused of ‘insulting ‘intelligence’ of ‘public by denying home secretary was rewarded for endorsement

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 26 October 2022 07:55
Comments
Rishi Sunak: Who is in the prime minister's new Cabinet?

The foreign secretary has denied Rishi Sunak did a deal with scandal-hit Suella Braverman to bring her back as home secretary – prompting a claim he is “insulting the intelligence” of the public.

The new prime minister is under fire for the shock return of Ms Braverman – just six days after she was sacked for a security breach – in apparent payback for her backing his leadership campaign.

But James Cleverly, who kept the Foreign Office brief, denied a deal between the pair, claiming the home secretary is admired for her “very important crime-fighting agenda”.

“I don’t think he needed the endorsement of any one MP because the numbers speak for themselves – he had a clear lead,” he insisted, on Sky News.

The foreign secretary was told people would be “screaming at the television at the idea that their intelligence is being insulted” by such a claim, after Ms Braverman breached the ministerial code.

Recommended

Mr Cleverly also suggested Ms Sunak – like Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – would refuse to appoint an independent ethics adviser to watch over sleaze allegations against ministers.

He argued the Cabinet Secretary could perform the role and that an adviser is not “the silver bullet that some people are suggesting”.

Mr Cleverly was unable to confirm the de-facto budget will go ahead on 31 October, as planned, as No 10 and the Treasury discuss whether to delay it.

But he made clear it will rein back public spending – to plug an estimated £30bn black hole – because bills had soared because of Covid and the invasion of Ukraine and “we can’t just pretend that away”.

more to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in