Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suella Braverman ‘flailing between gimmicks’ over tents for asylum seekers

Tents idea comes after Home Office ran into problems housing people on barges

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 28 July 2023 12:04
Comments
<p>Suella Braverman (Jordan Pettitt/PA)</p>

Suella Braverman (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

(PA Wire)

The government has been accused of "flailing" between "gimmicks" as Suella Braverman considers yet another scheme to house asylum seekers.

The Home Office has reportedly purchased tents suitable for 2,000 people as part of its push to stop putting migrants in hotels.

The tents plan comes after Home Office move to house people on barges moored off-shore stalled because the vessels have struggled to find anywhere to dock.

A spokesperson for the department said it was "looking at a range of accommodation options" to replace the use of hotels.

Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told LBC that the backlog of cases had soared and accused Ms Braverman of indulging in "gimmicks".

Recommended

"We've seen them really flailing around with the barges, the bases, the tents now, and actually all this is alongside increasing hotel use when they should be ending hotel use,"she said,

"Because they're simply not taking asylum decisions. They've let the backlog soar."

The shadow Home Secretary said the Home Secretary's actions appeared to show that "even the government doesn't believe" that its latest legal crackdown on people crossing the channel on small boats would work.

She added: "Instead is just going to increase the backlog. That's just going to cause more problems. We need grip, not gimmicks."

The Times, which first reported the purchase of the tents, cited government sources saying a similar proposal to house migrants in marquees was rejected last year because of warnings it would trigger legal challenges based on inhumane treatment of asylum seekers. The newspaper said some in governemnt had compared the idea to concentration campas.

Rights groups blasted the "cruel" plans and said people should be housed safely. Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive of Refugee Action, said:

“It’s staggering the Home Secretary plans to use what a Government source compared to a concentration camp to house people seeking asylum - in the same week courts ruled she broke the law three times with her inhumane treatment of refugees.

“The winners from this cruel plan will be the Home Office’s asylum housing contractors, who trouser tens of millions of pounds in taxpayer-subsidised profits as standards continue to plummet.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

“This is yet another way the Government has developed to demonise people seeking asylum, which is rooted in its deeply racist approach to refugee protection.

“It really shouldn’t be too much to ask that people who have fled violence, torture and persecution have their claims assessed quickly and justly and are housed in safe homes in our communities.”

A government spokesperson said: “We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.

Recommended

“We continue to work across Government and with local authorities to look at a range of accommodation options.

“Accommodation offered to asylum seekers, on a no choice basis, meets our legal and contractual requirements.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in