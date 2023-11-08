Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has declined to rule out restricting tents for homeless people, despite growing Tory outrage over the move proposed by home secretary Suella Braverman.

Although the plan was pulled from the King’s Speech, No 10 sources said it was still “undergoing scrutiny” in government – refusing to rule out the idea it could be added to the Criminal Justice Bill.

Asked if there would be restriction on tents in the bill, Mr Sunak ducked the question and said: “I don’t want anyone to have to sleep rough and I’m proud of the government’s track record over the past few years in tackling that.”

Tory MP Richard Graham openly criticised Ms Braverman’s tents ban idea and her rhetoric in describing pro-Palestine rallies “hate marches” – saying it was: “Not in my name.”

The backbencher suggested the home secretary was helping “inflame” community tensions at a time when she should be trying to “calm” the country.

It comes as several Tories shared their frustration with the “arsonist” home secretary – with the whips’ office reportedly dealing with more complaints by Ms Braverman’s remarks about homeless people than any of her many controversies.

Tory moderates are appalled by the home secretary’s description of rough sleeping as a “lifestyle choice” – remarks thought to cause considerable unease in No 10 – and are unhappy about the tents.

One Tory MP told Politico that Ms Braverman was “was single-handedly re-toxifying the party”, while another said: “I think the home secretary might be an arsonist. After everything she has said, it’s clear she is intent on burning the house down.”

Mr Braverman had proposed establishing a civil offence to deter charities from providing tents to homeless people in need. The potential measures would also seek to prevent the obstruction of shop doorways by rough sleepers using tents.

Suella Braverman under fire from Tory MPs (PA Wire)

Details of the Criminal Justice Bill had been due to be set out on Wednesday – but its introduction has reportedly been delayed by discussions about whether to include Ms Braverman’s tents plan.

Health secretary Steve Barclay became the latest senior Tory to distance himself from Ms Braverman’s “lifestyle” comments on Wednesday. Energy secretary Claire Coutinho and justice secretary Alex Chalk have also distanced themselves.

Mr Sunak again refused to repeat Ms Braverman’s remarks on Wednesday, and did not directly say he agreed with them. Asked if he felt she was undermining him, the PM said:

“What the home secretary and the government is doing is focus on people’s priorities.”

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke and Conservative former minister Vicky Ford have made it clear that they disagree with Ms Braverman’s claim.

Tory grandee Dominic Grieve said Ms Braverman was “not fit” to be home secretary. The former cabinet minister told The Independent: “The home secretary’s comments on homelessness being a lifestyle choice are a million miles from reality.”

Colin Bloom, the government’s former adviser on faith engagement, said the home secretary was “goading” Mr Sunak to sack her with the homelessness and “hate marches” remarks.

And senior Tory peer Baroness Warsi accused Ms Braverman of being “dangerous and divisive” for her comments on the pro-Palestine rallies which “embolden the far right”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer taking aim at the cabinet minister during the King’s Speech debate in the Commons on Tuesday. “We have a party so devoid of leadership it is happy to follow a home secretary who describes homelessness as a lifestyle choice,” he told MPs.

Homeless charities have also expressed their outrage at Ms Braverman’s comments, with the Salvation Army saying: “Nobody in Britain should be living in a tent on our streets but penalising those that do will cause vulnerable people harm.”