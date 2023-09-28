Sunak refuses to back Braverman claim multiculturalism is failing

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak repeatedly declined to back his home secretary Suella Braverman over the claim that multiculturalism has “failed” in her highly-controversial US speech on immigration.

In an apparent snub to the cabinet minister, the PM instead praised the UK’s “fantastic multicultural democracy” on Thursday – insisting that the nation has done an “incredible job of integrating people”.

Ms Braverman has tried to downplay claims that her speech in Washington DC was paving the way for a future leadership bid, as her critics accused her of issuing a “dog whistle” to the right.

She warned of the “existential threat” to Britain, and warned that too much immigration would mean “what was already there is diluted – eventually it will disappear”.

The home secretary also said the “misguided dogma of multiculturalism” had “failed because it allowed people to come to our society and live parallel lives in it”.

Pushed on her hardline remarks, Mr Sunak – the first British PM of Indian heritage – repeatedly declined to back her comments during a round of regional broadcast interviews ahead of the Tory conference.

Asked by BBC East Midlands if he agreed with Ms Braverman, Mr Sunak said: “I think that this is something that is incredible about this country, is that it is a fantastic multicultural democracy.”

“We have done an incredible job of integrating people into society and one of the lovely things about getting the job I have, as the first person from my background to hold this job, that’s a wonderful thing, but it’s also not a big deal in our country.”

He added: “I think that speaks to the progress we’ve made over the years and how far we’ve come and something we should all be collectively incredibly proud of.”

Rishi Sunak said Britain could be ‘incredibly proud’ of multiculturalism (PA Wire)

Asked if the home secretary was wrong, Mr Sunak said it is “important that everyone subscribes to British values” but that he believes “our country has done an incredibly good job of integrating people from lots of different backgrounds”.

The home secretary also used a speech in the US on Tuesday to say that “simply being gay, or a woman” should not by itself be enough to gain protection under international refugee laws – sparking outrage from LGBT+ groups.

Tory moderates told The Independent that Ms Braverman’s speech in Washington was a “dog whistle” pitch to the Tory right in the event Sunak leads the party defeat at the 2024 general election.

Tory grandee Dominic Grieve told The Independent: “The tone and language used by the home secretary was outrageous, and belittled many of the valid reasons people have to claim asylum. It was playing to a populist gallery in a way that was extremely unpleasant.”

Tobias Ellwood told ITV’s Peston they were “clearly designed for a particular audience and don’t do the prime minister any good”.

But Ms Braverman, whose parents migrated from Mauritius and Kenya, told the PA news agency that such suggestions were “slightly flippant” and insisted she was working "hand-in-hand” with Mr Sunak.