Rishi Sunak ‘considering further help on bills’ as cost of living fears grow

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to be considering a new tax rebate as part of further support for families after his spring statement failed to ease growing fears about living costs.

Mr Sunak is now “weighing up” a further rebate on council tax bills as part of a new multibillion-pound package after No 10 made clear its “panic” over the cost of living crisis, the Sunday Times reported.

“We’ve already looked at this and concluded that council tax is the best way to do it,” a Treasury source told the newspaper. “You’ve got an existing mechanism ... It would make sense to do it like that again.”

The chancellor came in for heavy criticism for his failure to provide any extra help on energy bills and council tax, beyond the previously-announced £200 loan and a rebate of £150 to those living in properties in council tax bands A to D.

Boris Johnson and his team are said to be “panicking” about the impact of the rising food and energy bills ahead of the May local elections.

Downing Street special advisers have reportedly been shown private polling showing that the cost of living is now the number one public concern for the British public, surpassing the NHS and healthcare.

Senior Tory MP Stephen Crabb said the chancellor would have to do “more” to help in the spring and summer – arguing it would not be “sustainable” to wait until the next budget in autumn.

The Resolution Foundation think tank has warned that around 1.3 million Britons will be pushed into poverty by the cost-of-living squeeze this year – including some on “middle-incomes”.

Food bank bosses have told The Independent that a growing number of middle-class Britons are already coming to them in “desperate” need of help.

And there is growing concern about existing poverty in Britain becoming much more intense in the months ahead.

Consumer expert Martin Lewis has said some people could “starve or freeze”, while food campaigner Jack Monroe also warned dire poverty could prove “fatal” in some cases.

The former Assistant Chief to the Defence Staff has said the government must prepare the British public for a “long-term degradation” in living standards.

General Jonathan Shaw told LBC: “We need to be psychologically preparing our people for a long-term degradation of standard of living and a long-term confrontation with Russia.”