Oliver Dowden faced Angela Rayner at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 17 May, as Rishi Sunak travelled to a G7 summit in Japan.

The deputy Labour leader stood in for Sir Keir Starmer, who was a speaker at the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference that afternoon.

The prime minister is due to visit Tokyo and then head to Hiroshima for the G7 summit, his first as prime minister.

It will be the first time a British prime minister has visited the southern Japanese city.

Mr Sunak is expected to hold talks on Ukraine and Indo-Pacific security, economics, and global sustainability investments.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr Sunak said: “This year’s G7 Summit in Hiroshima comes at a pivotal moment, as Ukraine doubles down in its fight for survival and we deal with complex threats to global peace and prosperity.”

