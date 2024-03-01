Watch as Sunak speaks from No 10 about ‘need to protect’ democracy

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Rishi Sunak addresses the British public from Downing Street on Friday 1 March.

The prime minister’s remark touched on recent events - including in parliament last week - and “the need to protect our democratic processes”.

Mr Sunak spent the day in Scotland, giving a speech to the Scottish Conservative conference in the afternoon.

Shortly after the Tory leader had finished taking questions from party members in Aberdeen, No 10 confirmed he would be travelling immediately to London where he intends to make public remarks.

While in Scotland, Mr Sunak urged voters to stick with the party at the next general election.

He argued that his government was “starting to deliver” and used his standard attack line that putting Labour into power would “take the UK back to square one”.

A contest to elect a new UK government is widely expected to take place this year, with an election legally having to be held by January 2025.

The Tories are well behind Labour in opinion polls, with some putting Sir Keir Starmer’s party as much as 20 points in front.