Watch live as Rishi Sunak delivers speech at Global Investment Summit

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak delivers a speech at the 2023 Global Investment Summit.

The prime minister said there was “positive momentum” behind the UK economy as the government rolled out the red carpet for investors on Monday 27 November.

The Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace comes after Jeremy Hunt offered tax breaks to firms to encourage investment in his autumn statement.

Scores of chief executives including Stephen Schwarzman from Blackstone, Amanda Blanc at Aviva, David Soloman from Goldman Sachs and Jamie Dimon at JP Morgan Chase are attending the gathering, aimed at attracting financial support for UK projects.

But Mr Sunak faced questions about whether the government’s financial plans will also usher in a new era of austerity, with public spending facing a prolonged squeeze.

Before the summit, the government said a total of £29.5 billion had been committed by investors, triple the sum raised at the last global investment gathering in 2021.