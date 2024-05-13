Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Rishi Sunak delivers a pre-election pitch to voters on Monday 13 May.

The prime minister portrayed himself as the best leader to take the UK through “some of the most dangerous yet most transformational” years ever.

Mr Sunak said he has “bold ideas” that can “create a more secure future” for Britons and restore their “confidence and pride in our country” if he wins the general election expected later this year.

In a speech in central London, he added voters face a stark choice in whom they choose to govern the nation at a time of unprecedented global volatility and technological advancements.

It comes as his Conservative Party languishes behind Labour in the polls and suffered a mauling in local and regional elections earlier this month.

Mr Sunak’s woes deepened with the defection of MP Natalie Elphicke in protest against his record on housing and stopping small boat Channel crossings – the second defection to Labour in as many weeks.

But he was buoyed by official figures showing the economy grew by 0.6 per cent over the first quarter, ending a technical recession recorded in the final half of last year.