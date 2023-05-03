Jump to content

Watch: Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at PMQs on final day of local election campaigning

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 03 May 2023 12:02
Comments

Rishi Sunak faced Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 3 May, as their parties wrapped up local election campaigning.

With a general election likely to be next year, the local elections could act as a gauge of popularity for political parties.

Thursday's elections are the first time voters will be required to show voter ID at polling stations in order to cast their ballots.

Though the government says the new rule will tackle voter fraud, it has come under fire from critics who say the introduction makes it more difficult to vote for an estimated two million people who don't have photo ID.

The new rules may also make it harder for those who are homeless, from Gypsy, Roma, or Traveller backgrounds, or for non-binary and transgender people.

