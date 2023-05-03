Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak faced Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 3 May, as their parties wrapped up local election campaigning.

With a general election likely to be next year, the local elections could act as a gauge of popularity for political parties.

Thursday's elections are the first time voters will be required to show voter ID at polling stations in order to cast their ballots.

Though the government says the new rule will tackle voter fraud, it has come under fire from critics who say the introduction makes it more difficult to vote for an estimated two million people who don't have photo ID.

The new rules may also make it harder for those who are homeless, from Gypsy, Roma, or Traveller backgrounds, or for non-binary and transgender people.

