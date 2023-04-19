Watch live: Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer in PMQs in lead-up to 2023 local elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 19 April, after the Easter recess.

Today's session comes as the political leaders are gearing up for local elections next month.

More than 8,000 council seats across 230 local authorities in England are up for grabs on 4 May.

Those voting in person will need to show a form of photo identification at their polling station in a first for England.

Wednesday's PMQs came days after the announcement that an inquiry is being held into whether the prime minister failed to make a declaration to MPs over his wife's shares in a childcare company that benefitted from the Budget.

The Labour leader has urged Mr Sunaknot to “hide behind the process” and to make the details public to “clear this up."

Downing Street said Mr Sunak “transparently” declared the shares Akshata Murty holds in Koru Kids as a ministerial interest.

