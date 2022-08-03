Truss leads Sunak by 32 points in new poll despite ‘full fat U-turn’ on pay

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is trailing Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership race by a gap of 32 points, according to a new survey by the influential website ConservativeHome website.

Of 1,003 members questioned, 58 per cent backed Ms Truss with 26 per cent Mr Sunak.

The survey was carried out today and yesterday, as Ms Truss was forced into an embarassing climbdown over plans to cut the pay of public sector workers outside London.