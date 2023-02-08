Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak takes questions in parliament today, 8 February.

The prime minister's appearance before MPs comes on the day that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address parliament.

Mr Zelensky will also speak to Ukrainian troops.

Mr Sunak will attend a weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions following questions on Northern Ireland.

The parliamentary session is happening after the Supreme Court ruled that the Northern Ireland Protocol - which creates a trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK - is lawful after a challenge by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers.

The protocol became effective in 2021, shifting customs and regulatory checks to the Irish Sea and creating new red tape on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Trade in the region remained subject to particular EU Single Market rules.

Lord Stephens said the appeal was “unanimously dismissed” on all grounds.

