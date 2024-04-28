Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Susan Hall is the Conservative Party candidate for London mayor.

The Tory candidate is a former leader of the London Assembly Conservative group.

Ms Hall launched her manifesto on 22 April – 10 days before the polls open.

At the event, Ms Hall said she would scrap the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) expansion from day one in the job.

She pledged to end a “war on motorists” by reviewing 20mph speed limits on main roads and low traffic neighbourhoods where they are said to be unpopular.

The Conservatives would also extend Night Tube services, and reinstate travel discounts for over-60s during peak morning hours, her manifesto said.

Ms Hall has also committed to recruit 1,500 more police officers, and set up two new police bases in every London borough, while taking action to crack down on knife crime, theft and women’s safety issues.

Ms Hall said she would scrap the Ulez expansion from day one in the job ( REUTERS )

Elsewhere, she promised to build more affordable homes by prioritising high-density, low-rise developments over new tower blocks, and promote green choices for Londoners, including by providing more electric vehicle charging points.

“Sadiq Khan won’t be able to fund his ridiculous, uncosted billion-pound manifesto unless he brings in pay-per-mile and slashes police funding even further, which would be devastating for every family in London,” Ms Hall said.

“I am listening to Londoners, which is why I will scrap the Ulez expansion and his pay-per-mile plans on day one of my mayoralty.

“For eight years, we’ve had a mayor who won’t listen. It is time we changed that, and on 2 May we can.”

Her manifesto pledges include:

Make London’s streets safer

Recruit extra police

Stop the closing of London’s police stations

Bring back borough-led policing

Cut the cost of travelling

Scrap ULEZ expansion on day one

Support local councils to remove Low-traffic-neighbourhoods

No driving charge for every mile you drive

Build more affordable family homes

Read her full manifesto here.

Voters can cast their ballot in person on 2 May, by post or by proxy. Find your nearest polling station here .

Everyone will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they vote.

The results will be announced at City Hall on Saturday 4 May.

Read the full list of candidates here .

Susan Hall did not respond to an interview request by The Independent.