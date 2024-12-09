UK to pause Syrian asylum claims after collapse of Assad regime
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said it is “premature” to discuss resettlement schemes for Syrian refugees
The UK has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims due to the uncertainty following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime.
A Home Office spokesman said: “The Home Office has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims whilst we assess the current situation.
“We keep all country guidance relating to asylum claims under constant review so we can respond to emerging issues.”
Millions of Syrians fled the country after the outbreak of civil war and the Assad regime’s brutal crackdown on opponents.
Thousands of Syrians have been granted asylum in the UK, but the Home Office said decisions on applications would now be paused while events unfold in Damascus.
The UK followed countries including Germany, Austria and Sweden in suspending decisions on Syrian cases.
Syrians generated the fifth largest amount of asylum claims in the year ending September 2024, Home Office statistics showed – behind Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh.
Some 99% of claims were granted at initial decision.
Speaking in parliament, foreign secretary David Lammy said it is “premature” to discuss resettlement schemes for Syrian refugees and the Government is working to record human rights offences carried out by the Assad regime.
