Minister says he won’t take the knee because it doesn’t achieve change

A senior minister has said he would not take the knee since he does not believe it “addresses” the issue of racism or lead to significant change.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng defended his cabinet colleague, home secretary Priti Patel – who branded the stance taken by the England squad during Euro 2020 as “gesture politics”.

“When [Ms Patel] says gesture politics .... it is a gesture,” he told LBC. “It’s not something that’s going to affect people’s daily experience and I think that’s the point she was making.”

Asked whether he would take the knee, Mr Kwarteng replied: “No I wouldn’t. I think it’s a gesture. I’m much more focused on actual outcomes.

he added: “It’s not addressing the issue. You see this in some companies. They go through the motions, they say the right things but their mindsets haven’t changed.”

The business secretary also rejected England star Tyrone Mings’ claim that Ms Patel had “stoked the fire” of racism by refusing to condemn people booing the team.

He said: “I’ve been following football from the 80s when I was a kid and people used to throw bananas at black players. There’s always been an ugly element to this. I don’t think Priti Patel caused that.”

Mr Kwarteng added that he did not think any footballers who do take the knee should be booed: “I’ve always been against that … People should be allowed to express their views.”

Reluctant to criticise the Metropolitan Police over the violence seen at the final of the Euros, the business secretary said: “I wouldn’t say it was a disaster.”

Pressed again at the security breaches at Wembley last Sunday, he said: “I think it was bad job. I actually think it was bad job – I’m prepared to say that.”