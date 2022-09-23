Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were accusing of producing an “trickle down” economic plan helping the “already wealthy” after announcing a raft of tax cuts which benefit the rich the most.

Treasury estimates put the cost of tax cuts announced by chancellor – including the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the highest earners – at nearly £45bn a year in 2026.

High earners getting more than £150,000 a year will no longer pay the top income tax rate of 45 per cent and will instead pay the 40 per cent rate paid by those earning over £50,000.

It means those earning over £150,000 will enjoy an average tax cut worth £10,000 a year, according to Treasury officials. The government loses out on more than £2bn a year from the plans to cut tax for the 629,000 people in the top tax bracket.

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government had “decided to replace levelling up with trickle down” – accusing Ms Truss of subscribing to “an ideology that says if we simply reward those who are already wealthy, the whole of society will benefit”.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said the mini-budget proved Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng had “no understanding of the economic reality facing millions” – saying the government had “clearly chosen to turn its back on millions who are on the lowest incomes”.

Chief economist Rebecca McDonald said: "This is a budget that has wilfully ignored families struggling through a cost-of-living emergency and instead targeted its action at the richest.”

Mr Kwarteng said the changes top the top tax rate “will simplify the tax system and make Britain more competitive”, and argued his economic vision will “turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth”.

But the government revealed a huge increase of £78bn in additional borrowing for the rest financial year, mostly to pay for the loss in revenue.

The chancellor also revealed the Treasury estimate that the two-year energy bills bailout will cost around £60bn over the first six months from October, with the household plan costing £31bn and the business relief part of the package costing around £29bn.

The major tax-cutting package included a cut to national insurance and corporation tax, VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors and cuts to stamp duty.

The chancellor accelerated a planned 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax – from 20p to 19p – which will now come into force next April, instead of in 2024.

The recent 1.25 per cent rise in national insurance will be reversed in November. April’s planned rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent will be cancelled, reducing the government’s tax take by £19bn a year by 2026.

The immediate stamp duty cuts mean the exemption level was immediately doubled from £125,000 to £250,000 while the exemption for first-time buyers increased from £300,000 to £425,000.

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) economic think tank, said Mr Kwarteng’s “big gamble” was the “biggest tax-cutting event since 1972”.

“This will I am sure lead to the Bank of England increasing interest rates more than they otherwise would do,” he told BBC News. “This is a big gamble.”

He added: “It worries me more, in a sense, that the government is putting tens of billions into the economy now at a point when inflation is very high, where it might be slowing down in terms of growth but prices are rising very high.”

The cap limiting bankers’ bonuses to 200 per cent of annual salary has been scrapped by chancellor. “We need global banks to create jobs here, invest here and pay taxes here in London, not in Paris, not in Frankfurt, not in New York,” said the chancellor.