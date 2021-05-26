Test-and-trace delayed by Hancock’s ‘stupid’ 100,000-per-day tests pledge, Cummings says

A badly-needed test-and-trace system was delayed last spring because of Matt Hancock’s “stupid” plan to carry out 100,000 tests a day, Dominic Cummings has alleged.

The ex-chief adviser said officials were told to “hold tests back” – so the health secretary could “go on TV and say ‘look at me with my 100k target’.”

“It was criminal disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm,” Mr Cummings told MPs.

The blunder led to the testing programme being taken out of Mr Hancock and handed to a separate body headed by Dido Harding, the inquiry was told.

Mr Cummings also stepped up his attack on the health secretary – having alleged he “lied” over PPE shortages – saying he pleaded with Boris Johnson to sack him.

The prime minister was told “we are going to kill” lots of people, if Mr Hancock was kept in his job, but he remains health secretary one year later.