Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Thames Water bosses questioned by MPs over financial viability

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 12 July 2023 09:29
Comments

Watch live as a parliamentary committee quizzes water industry bosses as concerns mount over the financial viability of Britain’s water suppliers.

On Monday (10 July), Thames Water averted a nationalisation threat with a £750m funding lifeline, but Britain’s biggest water firm warned around a further £2.5 billion in funding will be needed by 2030 as it struggles under a £14 billion debt pile.

It said the initial funding agreement to the end of March 2025 is a “major milestone”, although it is short of the firm’s £1 billion funding goal.

Thames Water is also under pressure to spend heavily to tackle sewage releases into UK waterways and seas.

The crisis funding deal came after weeks of speculation over its financial resilience, with the government having been on standby to place the firm into a special administration regime, which was the insolvency process used when energy supplier Bulb collapsed in 2021.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in