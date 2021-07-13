Theresa May to vote against Boris Johnson’s international aid cuts

Former prime minister Theresa May has said she will vote against Boris Johnson’s cuts to international aid plans today, accusing the government of “turning its back on some of the poorest people in the world”.

Ms May was speaking ahead of a crucial House of Commons vote this afternoon, which Tory rebels have warned will end forever the UK’s pledge to meet the United Nations target of spending 0.7 per cent of national income on aid.

Mr Johnson told MPs that plans set out by the Treasury would “provide certainty for our aid budget and an affordable path back to 0.7 per cent, while also allowing investment in other priorities, including the NHS, schools and the police”.