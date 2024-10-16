Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Nigel Farage has attacked the FA for appointing German Thomas Tuchel to succeed Gareth Southgate, asking: “Why oh why can’t we have an English manager?”

The Reform UK boss joined critics questioning the governing body’s decision to choose Tuchel who will take over from interim boss Lee Carsley in January following Southgate’s resignation after the Three Lions’ Euros campaign in July.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage questioned the FA’s decision ( PA Wire )

The former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich manager becomes the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

The Prince of Wales wished the new England boss the best of luck, telling him: “We are all behind you.”

But not everybody is pleased by the appointment, with critics arguing that international football should pit one country’s talent against another’s.

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Farage said: “Why the hell can’t we have an English manager? We had Gareth Southgate, who was the most successful manager for many, many decades. And I think there are some big names out there who could do it.

“This feels like a terrible mistake.”

Thomas Tuchel is England’s new head coach (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Farage added: “I was so proud of Gareth Southgate. At a time when national identity matters more than it has for a very, very long time, and there is a resurgence in a sense of what it means to be English in an unashamed way, Gareth Southgate fitted the bill incredible well.

“This is a retrograde step in my view.”

As he was announced as manager, Tuchel said: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team

“I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

“To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.”

The 51-year-old, who will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, will take up the role on January 1 ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

A Football Association statement revealed Tuchel signed a contract on October 8 before the latest round of international fixtures but the announcement was delayed to “minimise distraction around the international camp”.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has ruled himself out of an immediate return to coaching (Tim Goode/PA) ( PA Wire )

Prior to Thursday’s home defeat by Greece, interim head coach Lee Carsley had widely been considered the favourite to land the job on a permanent basis.

The recruitment process began following Gareth Southgate’s resignation in July, with several candidates interviewed, leading to Tuchel being identified as the preferred appointment.

Carsley will remain in charge for the final round of Nations League matches next month against Greece and the Republic of Ireland before returning to his role as Under-21 boss.

William, a passionate Aston Villa fan, cheered on the England men’s national team at Euro 2024, witnessing the squad’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

He travelled to Berlin with Prince George, and told the team on social media afterwards: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards.”

In July, he personally thanked Southgate as an “England fan” for being an “all-round class act” and showing “humility, compassion, and true leadership” after he stepped down as manager in the wake of the Euro 2024 defeat.

The prince, who became patron of the FA this summer after being its president for 18 years, praised Southgate for coping with the “most intense pressure and scrutiny”.